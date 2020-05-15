Youngstown Diocese releases guidelines for resuming in-person Mass

Among other changes, hymnals will be removed for now and replaced with disposable worship aids

(WKBN) – When in-person Mass resumes, parishioners will notice changes when attending services.

The Catholic Diocese of Youngstown came out with a list of suggested guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Parishes will configure seating to ensure social distancing.

Holy water fonts will be empty until further notice.

Hymnals will be removed from the churches for the time being. Disposable worship aids will be passed out before each Mass.

Stationary baskets will be placed at the entrances for money collection.

Physical contact during the Lord’s Prayer and the Sign of Peace is temporarily suspended. For the Sign of Peace, you’re encouraged to bow to others and offer words of peace.

Communion is encouraged to be given in the hand and not on the tongue. It is not to be given or received with gloves.

Many parishes will still continue to livestream Masses for those who do not feel comfortable attending in person.

The diocese asks if you have symptoms, aren’t feeling well or have been exposed to someone who tested positive for COVID-19, please stay home.

Even though public Mass will be celebrated in-person once again, there is no obligation to attend. This dispensation will be in effect until further notice.