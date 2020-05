This is the third vacant house fire within the past week in the city

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Youngstown firefighters responded just after 12 a.m. Tuesday to a house fire on Delaware Avenue on the city’s north side.

Officials say the fire started in the back of the house.

Crews were quickly able to put out the flames.

We’re told the home has been vacant for years.

No one was hurt and the cause is under investigation.

This is the third vacant house fire within the past week in the city.