Youngstown church’s Friday fish fry sells out

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The line for fish was long Friday evening at Youngstown’s St. Brendan Parish.

One person said that at one point, the line was one mile long.

This is the first year St. Brendan’s fish fry has been drive-thru only.

More food was even ordered this week and they still sold out.

“So this week, we made more extras but no, we ran out of fish. We thought 650 pounds would be enough but we could have probably used another 100 pounds,” said church helper Patty Infante.

The church plans on ordering even more fish for next week.