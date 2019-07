YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The City of Youngstown has approved the sale of 27 empty lots to the Rescue Mission of the Mahoning Valley for its new shelter.

The city’s Board of Control approved the sale last week.

The new shelter is located less than half a mile from the current building. Current plans call for a new building costing $4.9 million will include modern facilities and better shelter for families.

The land cost the mission $6,500.