Young volunteers work to make Farrell a better place

FARRELL, Pa. (WYTV) – A group of about 30 kids cleaned up the community in Farrell Friday, picking up trash around the city.

The event was organized by Farrell City Councilman Cliff Gregory.

“We believe in serving the people. We want to be able to teach our kids about responsibility, taking pride in where they live and helping others,” Gregory said.

The kids met at Raw Boxing and Fitness and set off at about 5 p.m. with trash bags to collect garbage around Farrell.

“We do have a lot of trash in Farrell, and I thought it would be a good idea for the kids to come in three days a week to just help the community out and pick some trash up,” Gregory said.

Volunteer Billy Smaltz said the work is needed.

“The world is getting dirty, and there’s trash everywhere because people like to litter a lot, and I feel like we should clean it up,” Smaltz said.

Kids of all ages were part of the cleanup. Adults were there to help, too.

And it wasn’t just regular litter that gets tossed, some of the garbage included things like a downspout and hub caps.

“Makes me feel good to help other people and help the community that we live in so we can make it better for other people,” said volunteer Giani Scott.

“It’s fun. It makes you feel good and it makes you feel good afterward. You get to go home afterward and feel accomplished like you did something that helps other people, and you don’t feel like you’ve been self-centered today,” said volunteer Klaire Cameron.

All these kids are spreading the same message that Councilman Gregory wants to deliver.

“We just want to teach the kids to have pride in where they live and help others,” Gregory said.