WYTV airing Nexstar Broadcasting’s exclusive telecast of Pa. Town Hall

Guests will address the response to coronavirus outbreak and the state’s "Move Forward” plan

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WYTV) – Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. announced Monday that it will host an exclusive live virtual Town Hall meeting on Wednesday at 7 p.m.

The Town Hall will include:

U.S. Senator Bob Casey (D)

U.S. Representative Scott Perry (R-10)

Secretary of Health for the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Dr. Rachel Levine

PEMA Director Randy Padfield

Secretary of the Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry Jerry Oleksiak

Secretary of Agriculture for the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Russell Redding

DCED Secretary Dennis Davin

PA Chamber President Gene Barr

They will address the federal and state response to the coronavirus pandemic and take questions from viewers across Pennsylvania.

Due to restrictions on large gatherings, the guests will remotely join the broadcast and livestream.

The one-hour virtual Town Hall will be hosted from the studios of WHTM-TV (ABC), in Harrisburg, Pa., and bring together over 10 million viewers across 50 of Pennsylvania’s 67 counties via live television broadcast and livestream video.

The live broadcast will air from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Viewers are invited to submit questions via social media using the hashtag #PATownHall or via email to questions@abc27.com.

Preference will be given to those questions submitted on social media as videos rather than texts.

The television broadcast will be hosted by Dennis Owens, WHTM-TV abc27 anchor and host of “This Week in Pennsylvania,” a weekly political affairs program distributed across the state of Pennsylvania.

The show will air and live stream on seven Nexstar stations serving Pennsylvania, including WYTV.

The Town Hall will open with a review of the latest developments in the battle against the pandemic.

After, Owens will pose his own questions and present those from viewers around the state to the various leaders about relief and reopening efforts across the state.

“Pennsylvania residents looking to hear about the impact of the pandemic, as well as express their concerns and ask questions regarding the re-opening of the state’s economy, can rely on Nexstar’s local television stations to provide them the latest news and be connected to their government and community leaders,” said Tim Busch, President of Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. in a release. “Nexstar is proud to harness the combined resources of our broadcast operations serving Pennsylvania’s local communities to bring together the state’s key leadership, connecting them live with over 10 million viewers across the Keystone State. We are grateful to the Senator Casey, Representative Perry, and all our guests for their participation and for allowing Nexstar to serve as the host of this important event.”