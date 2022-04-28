YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – WRTA and WYTV are helping give local small businesses a lift.

Twelve local small businesses will be highlighted, starting May 1, as part of National Small Business Week.

WRTA will be promoting and sharing the stories of these businesses and featuring them on WRTA bus signs and the digital sign above Federal Station in downtown Youngstown.

As part of the campaign, WYTV donated $3,000 worth of ads.

General Manager Dave Coy picked a business at random, and it was the Youngstown Flea.

Owner Derrick McDowell decided to pay it forward and gave the ads to Darla Cecil, the owner of Sugarpan Bakery.

“When we have moments like this, you can easily feel guilty when you see other small businesses struggling in our community to get the visibility that they need to be just as much supported by this community as the Youngstown Flea is, so I don’t hesitate when there’s an opportunity to be a blessing to, not only the small business community, but to this community as a whole, and Sugarpan deserves it,” said Derrick McDowell, founder of the Youngstown Flea.

Sugarpan Bakery is located in Campbell along McCartney Road.

Darla Cecil started her business from home 14 years ago, and she now has three employees. She said the $3,000 worth of ads will help get her business in front of more people.

“The way God orchestrates and works things out is beyond any of us, what we can figure out,” she said.

The other featured businesses will be the following: