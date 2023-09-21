(NEXSTAR) — As lawmakers continue to try to avoid a government shutdown at the end of the month, many are growing concerned about how it could affect them, especially when it comes to federal monthly payments they receive.

The government could shut down by the end of next week, if Congress isn’t able to pass a spending bill. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy vowed Wednesday he would not give up trying to persuade his colleagues to pass a temporary funding bill.

Still, the shutdown looms.

So what would that mean for your Medicare, Medicaid, Social Security, or Veterans Affairs payments?

In short, they will not be impacted.

Medicare, Medicaid, and Social Security are funded through permanent appropriations, unlike other programs that require renewal (those are impacted by the current budget discussions).

According to the Department of Veterans Affairs contingency plan (the most recent was last updated in 2021), Veterans Health Administration facilities are expected to remain open and operating fully, and most employees would remain on the job thanks to advanced appropriations.

The VA has also ruled compensation and pension benefits, housing, and burial services among those that would remain available should the government shut down.

So if you receive payments from these agencies, you still will in October, regardless of whether the government shuts down. You may, however, have a hard time contacting someone within their respective agencies as some may undergo furloughs during a potential shutdown.

While every federal agency is required to have a contingency plan in the event of a shutdown, it’s unclear how exactly a potential Oct. 1 shutdown would impact government operations, but services deemed essential would remain intact.

That includes border protection, federal law enforcement, and air traffic control, CNN explains. The U.S. Postal Service would also continue its duties, since it is funded separately.

What’s the latest on shutdown talks?

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy emerged with a spending cut plan to prevent a federal government shutdown by appeasing his hard-right flank, only to see it quickly collapse Thursday in a crushing defeat.

His latest attempt to move ahead with a traditionally popular defense funding bill was shattered by a core group of Republican colleagues who refused to vote for the endangered speaker’s plans.

A test vote to advance the bill failed, 212-216, as a handful of Republicans joined with Democrats to stop it. Once again, the House then came to a sudden standstill and declared itself in recess.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.