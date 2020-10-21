Women’s professional business group celebrates 100 years of empowering students

The Youngstown Business and Professional Women group wants to raise enough money for two scholarships

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The Youngstown Business and Professional Women (YBPW) organization celebrated a milestone Tuesday night.

The group held a banquet dinner to honor 100 years of helping women achieve success in business.

They normally honor one member for outstanding achievement at the event every year, but they didn’t want this year’s honorees’ accomplishments to be dimmed by COVID-19.

YBPW still wanted to put on the event to help other young women find their place in the Valley’s business world, though.

“We are an organization whose mission is to empower and educate women, so we’ve been doing that for over 100 years. The main way we do that is we provide a scholarship each year,” said the organization’s Rebecca Davis.

The YBPW wants to raise enough money for two scholarships that would help young women finish their bachelor’s degrees at Youngstown State University.