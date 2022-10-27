LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A 28-year-old woman who previously told police she was too good-looking to be arrested is now accused of killing her mother.

Hend Bustami allegedly killed her 62-year-old mother Wednesday morning, Las Vegas Metro police said.

Officers began looking for the daughter after finding the mother’s body, Lt. David Valenta said. California Highway Patrol took Bustami into custody in Barstow, California, around 5 a.m.

Police said in August they arrested Bustami for reportedly skipping out on a restaurant tab and violating airport rules at Harry Reid International Airport. Bustami told officers at the time that she was under arrest because she was so good-looking, an arrest report said.

“Soon after, officers working D gates were notified by TSA that [a] female matching that description was observed sleeping near the security checkpoint, hindering their operations,” the report said.

Officers later found Bustami in the baggage claim area where she was “belligerent with officers, saying she was being harassed because cops [had] never seen anyone as pretty as her,” police said.

LVMPD investigates a homicide on June Flower Drive on Oct. 26, 2022. (KLAS)

While officers were arresting her, Bustami said “that she was going to spit on all [the officers] and that officers were perverts and were trying to rape her because they [had] never seen anyone as good looking,” the report said.

Police later learned of a warrant from Las Vegas Municipal Court for Bustami’s arrest. Records show she faced a battery charge from June. She was booked into the Clark County Detention Center and later released.

Bustami was being held at a San Bernadino County jail on a fugitive of justice charge related to the killing. A court appearance had not been scheduled as of Wednesday night. Bustami will be brought back to Nevada to face a murder charge, police said.