VERNON TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – A family in Trumbull County reported hearing at least 10 gunshots and then a vehicle speeding off.

It happened just before 11 p.m. Wednesday on Beach Smith Road in Vernon Township.

No one was hurt.

Deputies collected a shell casing that was found along the road as evidence. An investigation is underway.