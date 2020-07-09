Woman charged in April shooting death in Youngstown ruled incompetent to stand trial

Investigators say Jillian Russell shot Marcus Turnage after the two argued over the existence of God

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) — A woman charged with an April shooting death on Youngstown’s south side has been ruled incompetent to stand trial.

On Thursday, Judge Renee DiSalvo in municipal court ordered Jillian Russell, 36, to undergo treatment after a mental health evaluation found she is incompetent to stand trial.

The evaluation was ordered after Russell was arraigned on a charge of aggravated murder for the April 12 shooting death of Marcus Turnage, 36, at a home in the 500 block of Lakewood Avenue.

The evaluation found that Russell is incompetent to stand trial now because she does not understand the charges against her and can not aid in her own defense.

Russell’s competency can be restored, the evaluation found. If competency cannot be restored within a year, the charge against Russell will have to be dismissed, but it can be refiled at a later date if it is ever restored.

Police and coroners’ reports said Turnage was shot by Russell after the pair argued over the existence of God.

Witnesses told investigators Russell became “enraged” when Turnage said he did not believe in God. Then, they heard several gunshots.

Police found the gun they believed was used in the killing at the base of a cross in a field across the street, reports said.

According to a report, Turnage was shot three times and managed to ask, “Why did you do that?” before he died.

Russell was arrested by police at the scene and had been in the Mahoning County Jail on $1 million bond since her arraignment a couple of days after Turnage’s death.