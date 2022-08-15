LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A woman who bought a home valued at $594,481 got more than she bargained for when the sale included about $50 million in additional lots — no charge.

When county officials went over the documents for the sale in Washoe County, Nevada, they found what appeared to be a copy-and-paste error that added 84 additional lots and two common spaces to the transaction.

The error was first reported by the Reno Gazette-Journal. The newspaper did not name the woman, but said it reached out to a Sparks resident with the same name as the buyer and received a “no comment” response with a smiley face emoji.

The home in Sparks, Nevada, was sold in July to a woman who had no idea she was getting the extra property. The home she purchased and all the extra lots are in a Toll Brothers subdivision called Stonebrook.

County officials told the Gazette-Journal on Monday that Westminster Title’s Las Vegas office appeared to be the source of the error.

Westminster Title branch manager Tammy Barnes didn’t have much to say about the mistake. She said, “It’s been resolved.” She said her office doesn’t copy and paste information, adding that the error was on a “base document,” but offered no further comment.

To sort out the mess, the homebuyer will have to transfer the title back to Toll Brothers so they can be recorded and sold again properly, according to the Washoe County Assessor’s Office. Some of the properties had previously been built on and sold, the newspaper reported.