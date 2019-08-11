Firefighters: 2 escape house fire in Austintown

The home is on the 600 block of Notre Dame Avenue in the College Park neighborhood

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Austintown firefighters were called early Sunday morning for two people trapped in a house fire.

The call came in around 6:40 morning for a home on the 600 block of Notre Dame Avenue in the College Park neighborhood.

Firefighters say on the way to the fire, the caller updated authorities that everyone had gotten out of the home.

The roof was completely covered in flames.

Canfield firefighters were called in to help.

There were no injuries reported.

Video was sent in by a viewer.