With thousands of open appointments, Mercy Health hopes to extend vaccination reach

As of right now, Mercy Health has seven vaccine locations in the tri-county area

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Another chance for Valley residents to get vaccinated. Mercy Health is now actively booking for thousands of appointments next week.

As of Wednesday, Mercy Health has already given out over 37,000 vaccines to more than 23,000 people around the Valley.

Dr. James Kravec says they give between 800 and 900 vaccines per day, seven days a week.

As of right now, Mercy Health has seven vaccine locations in the tri-county area, but Dr. Kravec says their goal is to bring vaccines to all of their 24 locations as soon as possible.

“We’re continuing to advance up. We’re very proud that we’ve done 37,000 vaccine administrations so far over the time and we continue to do about 900 on average a day, seven days a week,” he said.

Dr. Kravec says they are still booking for their 3,600 first-dose appointments next week. They also have several available for anyone needing a second dose.