With Mercer Memorial Day 500 canceled, community still places flags to honor veterans

MERCER, Pa. (WYTV) – Things will be done a lot differently this year when it comes to celebrating the Mercer Memorial Day 500.

The annual Memorial Day parade, which packs the borough of Mercer every year, was canceled.

But on Thursday, the community got together to place all 500 flags along Venango and Pitt streets.

Each flag has a dog tag in honor of a veteran.

Event coordinator Aaron Sines says the goal of this event is for people to not forget the meaning behind Memorial Day.

“Memorial Day, I think we need to take it back to actually what it is about and what it stands for. It’s to honor those who gave everything for what we still get to do every day and the freedoms that we have,” he said.

A memorial service will still be held on Monday at 11 a.m. at the Mercer Citizen’s Cemetery.