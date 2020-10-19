With COVID-19 cases rising, Kent State faces challenge of getting students to follow guidelines

Health officials recently ordered 138 students at Kent State University to quarantine after possible COVID-19 exposure

KENT, Ohio (WKBN) – Some Kent State students are not abiding by the city health department’s suggestions to prevent the spread of COVID-19, frustrating some of their classmates.

Health officials recently ordered 138 students at Kent State University to quarantine after possible COVID-19 exposure. Kent State says the order impacts students living in four different residence halls.

The university has 279 residence hall rooms set aside for quarantine — for those who have come in close contact with someone who’s tested positive — and isolation — for students who have actually tested positive.

Ellie Benedict, a sophomore, said while most of the student body is cooperating with health precautions, she sees groups on campus that aren’t.

“Even if it’s a small group, I just don’t think it’s a good idea to get together.”

Benedict said partying is still a problem and she’s concerned about events happening around Halloween.

Kent State expressed concern, saying it’s continuing to ask people not to attend gatherings.

With the spooky holiday coming up, this could get pretty tricky. The city of Kent is trying to find a strategy, though.

Kent Police Lt. Mike Lewis said they’re seeing a climb in COVID-19 cases.

“We have seen an increase in numbers at the university and that’s something that’s, obviously, concerning to us. So the city and the university are working very well together, and we have been since the beginning of this.”

There is more testing being done on campus and in Kent. The state of Ohio even set up a pop-up testing site at a local middle school.