Winter travel alert: Slick roads could slow your commute

A winter storm that is heading our way could dump some snow just as you are heading out the door this morning

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – A winter storm that is heading our way could dump some snow just as your heading out the door this morning.

Light snow started up early this morning and is expected to be heavy in some areas by 5 a.m. Friday.

Road temperatures are below freezing, so untreated roads could be slick.

Snow could add up to one to three inches by early afternoon as it becomes lighter and more isolated.

Visibility could fall off to whiteout conditions during heavier snowfall.

It will be blustery Friday with temperatures in the upper 20s and wind chills in the mid to lower teens.

The following travel alert has been issued for Pennsylvania:

I-376 Mt. Jackson (Old 43) – milepost 14.8 to 31.5. All lanes. A weather advisory has been issued for this area, due to the forecast of snow. Motorists should stay alert for quickly changing weather and roadway conditions. Remember to allow extra time for travel and be alert for road crews treating and plowing the roadway. Motorists needing assistance should dial *11 from a mobile phone.

This story will be updated throughout the morning with road conditions from our Live Drive Action Cam.