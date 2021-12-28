Who are the COVID-19 patients in hospitals

(WYTV) – Hospitals across the country are still seeing an increase in coronavirus cases. The vast majority of these cases are people who have never been vaccinated.

Who are the rest? They have been vaccinated, so what are they doing in the hospital? They have other problems, are older, have weak immune systems or they have cancer or they’ve had a transplant.

“The vaccinated vulnerable are those patients that have received the vaccine, but they have underlying health conditions that make them more vulnerable to still getting an infection that may still be severe,” said Dr. Amy Teleron, a Cleveland Clinic physician.

This group also includes people with lung disease, heart disease, asthma and COPD.

Some people with these chronic conditions may not have a robust immune response to vaccines, but the COVID-19 vaccine does help protect them against severe disease and death.

While breakthrough infections do sometimes occur, vaccinated people are overall much less likely to be infected and their confrontation with COVID-19 is mild.