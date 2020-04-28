White House Fruit Farm delays walk-in shopping

CANFIELD TWP., Ohio (WYTV) – White House Fruit Farm is delaying the start of walk-in shopping.

Owners announced last week that the market would be open Tuesday for customers to walk through the store, but a post on their Facebook page indicates they are going to take some more time to get ready.

We planned to open our market tomorrow for walk-in customers, however, we are going to take a few more days to prepare for both market and curbside services. We will continue curbside pickup only for the remainder of the week. White House Fruit Farm

A new date to welcome walk-in customers was not published.

WhiteHouse Fruit Farm has been able to stay open through the pandemic as an essential business and moved to curbside pickup only.

New guidelines for all businesses to operate, handed down from Governor Mike DeWine’s office Monday, put more restrictions on retail operations.

For more information about curbside pickup go to www.whitehousefruitfarm. com