Where to get help, access to free food in the area

Many local organizations are helping provide food around the community

Credit: Dragana991/iStock/GettyImagesPlus

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Many local organizations are helping provide food around the community.

The need is especially great in the area, as people have lost their jobs during the COVID-19 pandemic.

If you’re looking for help, the following organizations have upcoming food drives planned in the Valley:

Are we missing an upcoming event or agency with a food pantry? Submit your information here.

Food drive at Shenango Valley Mall in Hermitage
The organization will be holding a drive-up food distribution on May 19 from 4-6 p.m. at the northeastern corner of the Shenango Valley Mall parking lot. The mall is located at 3303 E State St. in Hermitage.
For more information, call 724-981-0353.

The Oasis Food Ministry’s food drive
Drive-thru food distribution on May 28 from 3-6 p.m at 39 Cherry St. in Columbiana. Make sure trunks are empty. For more information, call (330) 429-0887.

The following are ongoing organizations and pantries that may be able to help:

Big Reach Center of Hope: 330-533-3278, ext. 503
11767 Lisbon Road, Greenford, OH 44422
Servicing all counties but must request ahead of time. Applications available here.
Drive-up distributions on Fridays from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Boys & Girls Clubs of Youngstown: (330) 782-2714
2105 Oak Hill Avenue, Youngstown, OH 44507
Drive-thru food pantry on Wednesdays, from 2-3 p.m. and 5-6 p.m.

Brookfield United Methodist Church: 330-448-1001
6951 Grove Street, Brookfield, OH 44403
Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. Call ahead for pickup.

Community Action Agency Healthier Pantry: 330-424-4013
7880 Lincole Place, Lisbon, OH 44432
Open Monday, Tuesday, Thursday from 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. and Wednesday and Friday from 12-4 p.m.
Bring ID for proof of residency in Columbiana County.

Community Food Warehouse of Mercer County: 724-981-0353
The warehouse handles the pre-packing of emergency food boxes for area agencies. Call Monday – Friday 7:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. to be referred to the nearest food pantry and free meals in your area.

Mahoning County District St. Vincent DePaul Society: (330) 333-3601
252 E. Wood Street, Youngstown, OH 44505
Open Monday – Friday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Must call ahead to schedule a pickup.

Salvation Army of Mahoning County: (330) 270-5999
550-698 W Chalmers Ave, Youngstown, OH 44511
For residents of Mahoning County.
Handing out bags of groceries for families from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

Salvation Army, Warren Corps: (330) 392-1573
270 Franklin Street S.E., Warren, OH 44483
For residents in Trumbull County. Clients can only receive assistance once a month and must have a photo ID and proof of residence showing current address. Only one application accepted per household.
Monday – Friday: 10 – 11:30 a.m. and Mondays – Thursdays: 1 – 2:45 p.m.

Second Harvest Food Bank of the Mahoning Valley
If you are in need of food dial 211 or call in Columbiana and Mahoning counties: (330) 747-2696; Trumbull County: (330) 393-1565. You can also find a list of Second Harvest’s participating agencies here.

Warren Family Mission Food Pantry: (330) 394-5437
1312 West Market Street, Warren, OH 44485
Open Tuesday – Friday from 9:30 a.m. – 12 p.m. and 1-3 p.m. for lunch and dinner to go.

Youngstown Community Food Center: (330) 746-8436
94 Pyatt Street, Youngstown, OH 44502
The food bank is open to anyone on Tuesdays from 9 – 11 a.m.

For more information on a food pantry near you, please visit the Help Network’s website.

