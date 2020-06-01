What you need to know for Tuesday’s Pa. primary election

If you haven't voted yet by mail-in ballot, here is what you need to know before you go

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WYTV) – Pennsylvania’s Primary Election day is Tuesday. If you haven’t voted yet by mail-in ballot, here is what you need to know before you go.



Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. It is strongly recommended you wear a mask, however, no one will be denied their right to vote if they chose not to.

Voters are asked to bring their own blue or black ink pen to mark your ballot and limit your exposure to shared surfaces.

Because of Covid-19, some polling places may be relocated, but if yours was affected, you would have been notified.

You can find voting guidelines and your polling place at votespa.com