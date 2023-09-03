(NEXSTAR) — The unofficial end of summer is upon us: Labor Day weekend. If you’re on the road or need an extra bag of chips for your barbecue, here’s what is and isn’t open on Labor Day.

As you may have guessed, you won’t be getting any mail on Monday — the U.S. Postal Service observes Labor Day and will have the day off. Most FedEx services, except FedEx Office and FedEx Office Custom Critical, will be closed for Labor Day. You likely won’t receive any FedEx deliveries on the Sunday before Labor Day either, as only Home Delivery and Office will be available. Labor Day is also an observed holiday for Amazon and UPS.

However, most retailers will be open for Labor Day. That includes:

Albertsons

Big Lots

Dollar General

Kroger stores

Sprouts

Target

Trader Joe’s

Walmart

Whole Foods

Hours may vary by location; be sure to check your local store’s hours online or call ahead.

Aldi, for example, has already confirmed its stores will operate under limited hours on Labor Day, closing at 6 p.m. local time. Sam’s Club locations will also close at 6 p.m. local time, slightly earlier than on a normal Monday.

Pharmacies at stores like CVS, Rite Aid, Walgreens, and Wegmans may have limited hours, or close entirely, on the holiday. Call ahead or check your location’s hours online before trying to pick up a prescription.

Unlike other retailers, Costco will close its doors for Labor Day.

Need food fast? Many restaurant chains will also be open on Monday:

Applebee’s

Burger King

Chick-fil-A

Chipotle

Denny’s

Domino’s

Dunkin’

IHOP

In-N-Out

Jersey Mike’s

KFC

McDonald’s

Noodles

Olive Garden

Panera Bread

Pizza Hut

Qdoba

Red Lobster

Ruth’s Chris Steak House

Sonic

Starbucks

Taco Bell

Waffle House

Wendy’s

Some restaurants may have limited hours on Labor Day. Representatives for many recommend checking your location’s hours online before heading to the drive-thru.

Most gas stations and convenience stores will also be open on Labor Day.