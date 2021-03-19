West Branch Schools choose new superintendent

The Board has selected Micki Egli as superintendent of the West Branch Local School District

BELOIT, Ohio (WYTV) – The West Branch School Board has made a decision on who will run the district.

“West Branch Local District was fortunate to have incredibly talented candidates for the superintendent position,” said Traci Hosteller, superintendent of the Mahoning County Educational Service Center.

Egli has been acting as interim superintendent since August 2020. She was filling in for Superintendent Tim Saxton while he was on medical leave, however, school officials say Saxton requested to “transition to a teaching position.”

“Micki has done an amazing job as interim, and she further proved her ability to lead West Branch during the interview process,” said Hosteller. “She was a standout among the very talented leaders that applied.”