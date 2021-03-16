‘We’re not going to stand idly by:’ Senator Brown defends $1.9 trillion rescue plan

Brown argues its not just for local governments, but its for the greater community too

(WYTV) – Ohio Senator Sherrod Brown is defending the nation’s recently passed $1.9 trillion rescue package, stating that voters sent him to Washington to bring funding back to local communities.

The senator held a virtual conference call with reporters Tuesday morning. More than a quarter of a billion dollars is included for the Mahoning Valley in the American Rescue Plan.

“Because the unemployment is still terrible, the poverty rate has exploded upwards. People are losing homes and in foreclosures and evictions. We’re not going to stand idly by and say, ‘Sorry, the free market says we can’t help you,”‘ Brown said.

The senator says money from the rescue plan will pay for child tax credits for families, help residents make their rent and mortgage payments and support local food pantries.