Well-known community advocate passes away

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – A well-known Youngstown community advocate has passed away.

Victoria Allen’s death on Tuesday was confirmed by Rev. Lewis Macklin, pastor of the Holy Trinity Missionary Baptist Church in Youngstown.

Allen was president of the ICU Block Watch, which puts events together year-round for community youth. They’ve worked on giving away flowers and small gifts for Mother’s Day and Father’s Day, along with Easter basket and Christmas present giveaways and annual Neighborhood Harvest events.

Youngstown police awarded her in May for her willingness to help serve the community and bring them closer to local law enforcement.

Allen was also named a Hometown Hero on March 27, 2019, to recognize the work the ICU Block Watch has done.

We’ll hear more tonight on WYTV News at 11 from the community about Allen’s death.