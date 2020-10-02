Weekly teacher hiring events to be held on Zoom starting next week

The Mahoning County Educational Service Center is looking for preschool and school-aged educational aides, substitute teachers, tutors, special services aides and more

(WKBN) – The Mahoning County Educational Service Center will host a virtual hiring event to find school staff members every week.

The Zoom hiring events will be held every Tuesday at 9 a.m., starting Oct. 6.

MCESC is looking for preschool and school-aged educational aides, substitute teachers, tutors, special services aides, school nurse substitutes and Help Me Grow home visitors.

Please have a resume in PDF format ready to email to MCESC during the event.

You will need to register online and you’ll be emailed a Zoom link Monday afternoon.