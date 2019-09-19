Water main break impacts service in parts of Canfield

This is the third water main break in the Valley in the last two days

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Crews in Canfield now say a water main break is under control.

The problem was found Thursday morning on Sawmill Run Drive.

For several hours, people in that area were without water while crews repaired the break.

Houses affected received a blue hang tag on their front doors, alerting them that they should boil their water for the next 48 hours.

This is the third water main break in the Valley in the last two days.

Both Campbell and Masury also had breaks Wednesday.

Those have been fixed.