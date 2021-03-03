Water infrastructure improvements coming to 2 local communities

Struthers and East Liverpool are getting money to improve water quality

(WKBN) – Two local communities are getting money to improve wastewater and drinking water infrastructure, and water quality.

The Ohio Water Development Authority is giving them low interest loans.

East Liverpool will get $398,109 at 1.68% interest rate for five years. The money will go toward improvements to the headworks, digesters and flow equalization.

Struthers is getting $190,619.44 at 1.18% interest rate for 20 years. It will help repair the digester gas system at the Struthers wastewater treatment plant to replace aging infrastructure including valve repair and media replacement.