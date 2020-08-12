YSU President Jim Tressel gives State of the University address

The address begins at 10 a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown State University President Jim Tressel gave his State of the University address Wednesday morning.

This time, it was held virtually on YSU’s Facebook and YouTube pages. You can watch the full State of the University address below:

Tressel explained what this year could look like at YSU. They’re focusing on what he calls the “3 W’s”: watching your distance, wearing masks and washing your hands.

They’ve set up 10 hand washing units around campus, and 720 people will be able to wash their hands every hour.

The university is also creating “Pete’s Clean Team.” It will be a group of students making sure high-use areas are sanitized.

They’re also adding the “Penguin Patrol,” where students around campus will remind you to keep your distance.

Overall, YSU won’t be as crowded. Tressel says classrooms will only have 50% or less of their normal capacity.

YSU’s campus has been quiet since mid-March amid the coronavirus pandemic. The university plans on an August 17 start date for the fall semester with a combination of online and in-person learning.

