Watch: Southern moves to 5-0, Sloan and Grodhaus shine again

The Indians will host Lisbon in week six

NEW WATERFORD, Ohio (WKBN) – The Southern Indians rode their top offensive weapons, Jayce Sloan and Cameren Grodhaus, to another victory Friday night. The Indians defeated Crestview 41-24 to move to 5-0 on the season.

Crestview got on the board first with Brandon Yanssens connecting on a 21 yard field goal with 5:30 remaining in the first quarter to cap a long drive that did a good job of keeping the strong Southern offense off the field, giving the Rebels a 3-0 lead.

That lead was short-lived however, as Southern quarterback Jayce Sloan scored on a 70 yard run on the Indians’ second play from scrimmage to give the Indians a 6-3 advantage with 4:20 remaining. A two point conversion attempt failed.

The Rebels got right back at it on their next possession, finding the end zone for the first time when Ethan Powell ran in a two yard touchdown run with 2:24 left in the first quarter to give Crestview a 10-6 lead.

The Indians got right back on the board again with Sloan converting his second rushing score of the game, a three yard run with 1:37 left in the first quarter. With a converted two-point try, the Indians grabbed a 14-10 lead.

With 9:22 left in the second quarter, Sloan registered his first passing touchdown of the evening, a 50 yard pitch-and-catch to his younger brother Bradley Sloan. Another converted two-point try extended the Indians’ lead to 22-10.

Cameren Grodhaus added to the Indians’ offensive onslaught with a 15 yard touchdown run with 5:17 remaining in the first half. The two-point attempt was not successful, giving Southern a 28-10 lead.

Crestview scored on a safety from a fumbled snap with 9:40 remaining in the third quarter to close the gap to 28-12.

An Anthony Cusick four yard touchdown run for Crestview would close the gap to 28-18 with just under two minutes remaining in the third quarter.

Grodhaus found the end zone again with 10:16 left in the fourth quarter on a four yard run to give the Indians a 34-18 lead.

The Rebels would not go down without a fight, with Powell putting in another touchdown run, this time from four yards out to close the gap to 34-24 with 6:29 in the game.

A Dylan Milhoan seven yard score with just under three minutes to play delivered the final blow in the game for the Indians.

We’ll have more updates as they become available.