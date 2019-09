HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania - Hickory hands Grove City their 1st loss since 2016 during the regular season with a 21-19 win at home. The Eagles had won 23 straight games before tonight. Ramarion Whitehead scored twice through the air and Mike Henwood tossed two touchdowns of his own. Hickory is now tied with Sharon atop Region 5 (with a 2-1 mark).

The Hornets opened the scoring just 28 seconds into the game on a Ramarion Whitehead 52-yard touchdown catch from Matt Cannone to take a 7-0 lead.