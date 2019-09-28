Watch: Hickory holds on to end Grove City’s 23 game win streak

Grove City had won 23 straight regular season games before tonight

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania – Hickory hands Grove City their 1st loss since 2016 during the regular season with a 21-19 win at home. The Eagles had won 23 straight games before tonight. Ramarion Whitehead scored twice through the air and Mike Henwood tossed two touchdowns of his own. Hickory is now tied with Sharon atop Region 5 (with a 2-1 mark).

The Hornets opened the scoring just 28 seconds into the game on a Ramarion Whitehead 52-yard touchdown catch from Matt Cannone to take a 7-0 lead.

Back comes Grove City, Curtis Hovis ran in a 12-yard run to cap off a prolonged possession to tie the game at 7 midway through the first quarter.

Late in the first half, Mike Henwood finds Whitehead for his second touchdown catch. This one from 18-yards away with 1:55 left in the second quarter to give the Hornets the 14-7 advantage.

To open the second half, Grove City gets another score in on a 39-yard touchdown pass from Logan Breese to Daiveon Say. The kick after touchdown was blocked to give Hickory a narrow 14-13 lead.

Midway through the fourth quarter, Hickory’s Henwood tossed a 27-yard touchdown pass to senior Nathan Richards on 4th and long as the Hornets pull ahead 21-13.

Following a Grove City stop on 4th down inside their own 20-yard line, the Eagles moved the ball down the field which was capped by a Hovis 4-yard touchdown run. The attempted pass on the two-point conversion failed to leave Hickory with a 21-19 lead. The ensuing onside kick was recovered by Grove City but the ball did not go 10-yards. Hickory received the ball and the Hornets stunned the Eagles with their first loss in 24 games during the regular season.

Hickory (5-1) has scored 95 points in their three home games this season (31.7 average). They’ll hit the road next week as they’ll meet Westinghouse. They’ll return home to finish the regular season schedule with matchups against Slippery Rock and Wilmington on the slate.

Grove City (5-1) had outscored their previous two road opponents by a combined score of 52-3. They’ll travel to Sharon and Conneaut over the next two weeks before returning home in week 9 to face Meadville.

Scoring Chart

Hickory, 21-19 (F)

First Quarter

H – Ramarion Whitehead, 52-yard TD catch from Matt Cannone (H 7-0, 11:32)

G – Curtis Hovis, 12-yard TD run (T 7-7, 6:07)

Second Quarter

H – Ramarion Whitehead, 18-yard TD catch from Mike Henwood (H 14-7, 1:55)

Third Quarter

G – Daiveon Say, 39-yard TD catch from Logan Breese (H 14-13, 9:44)

Fourth Quarter

H – Nathan Richards, 27-yard TD catch from Mike Henwood (H 21-13, 7:44)

G – Curtis Hovis, 4-yard TD run (H 21-19)