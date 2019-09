NEW WATERFORD, Ohio (WKBN) - The Southern Indians rode their top offensive weapons, Jayce Sloan and Cameren Grodhaus, to another victory Friday night. The Indians defeated Crestview 41-24 to move to 5-0 on the season.

Crestview got on the board first with Brandon Yanssens connecting on a 21 yard field goal with 5:30 remaining in the first quarter to cap a long drive that did a good job of keeping the strong Southern offense off the field, giving the Rebels a 3-0 lead.