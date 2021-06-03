White House announces COVID-19 vaccine sharing effort to help other countries

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — The Biden administration says the coronavirus numbers continue to look good for the U.S. and that means helping the rest of the world is the next task.

“The pandemic is in retreat,” White House COVID-19 Response Coordinator Jeffrey Zients says the U.S is faring well against the virus.

“Cases are down over 90% and deaths are down over 85%,” Zients said.

Zients says the U.S. secured enough vaccines to supply all Americans, but there are still plenty of people who need to be protected.

“If you’re unvaccinated, you are still at risk of getting seriously ill or spreading the disease to others,” Zients said.

CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky says there is a 30% decrease in the number of COVID-19 cases from the last seven-day average.

“And more importantly, it is a 94% decrease from the peak of COVID-19 cases we reported in January of this year,” Walensky said.

U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan says the U.S is also putting a focus on the global effort to beat the virus by sharing 25 million vaccines to start.

“Our overarching aim is to get as many safe and effective vaccines to as many people as fast as possible. It’s as simple as that,” Sullivan said.

The U.S. will share vaccines with Canada, Mexico, parts of Central and South America, Africa, India, Pakistan and more. About 75% of these doses will go through the World Health Organization-backed program, Covax.

“This will maximize the number of vaccines available equitably for all countries,” Sullivan said.

The doses given out will be made up of Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines.