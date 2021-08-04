Senate pushes ahead with $1T infrastructure package

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — Congress is inching closer to passing a massive bipartisan infrastructure plan, with Democrats saying they’re ready to work through the weekend to get the bill across the finish line but many Republicans still concerned about the nearly $1 trillion price tag.

“The Senate is moving full steam ahead on the bipartisan infrastructure deal,” Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said.

But with the plan before the Senate, some Republicans are taking the opportunity to propose changes to a package that was the product of months of painstaking negotiation.

Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., on Wednesday called for the bill to maintain funding for the wall along the southern border.

“Walls work,” Johnson said. “We need to complete the 285 miles of wall to help secure our border.”

Democrats shot that down quickly.

“We must look backwards at the former administration’s boondoggle,” Sen. Gary Peters, D-Mich., said.

About a third of Senate Republicans have publicly supported the bill. Most say they’re uncomfortable with the dollar figure.

“This is a bad bill. This is not really an infrastructure bill. This is a ‘woke politics’ bill,” Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., said. “It’s a liberal wish list.”

He said he wouldn’t support it even if amendments are added and urged fellow Republicans to reject it, too.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., has not said how he will vote but warned the bill, coupled with Democrats’ multitrillion-dollar family and jobs plan, is far too expensive.

“(Democrats are) more focused on ramming through another reckless, inflationary taxing and spending spree than ensuring we avoid a stalemate over government funding,” McConnell said on the Senate floor.

Schumer said he will keep the Senate in session through the weekend to get the bill passed if necessary.