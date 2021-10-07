SC Senators against raising debt limit, Senate works on short term solution

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) – The country is getting closer to losing its’ ability to borrow money and South Carolina Senators Lindsey Graham (R-SC) and Tim Scott (R-SC) say the problem is on Democrats to fix.

“If they’re going to govern alone, they’re going to have to raise the debt ceiling alone,” Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) said.

“If you think this is a good idea for America- own it,” Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) said.

Democrats said the debts date back to the Trump administration, but Republicans said it is for Democrats spending.

“Asking Republicans to bless raising the debt ceiling so they can spend more money on programs they think are better for the country is not going to happen,” Graham said.

Scott and Graham joined Republicans in blocking Democrats attempt to raise the debt ceiling on Capitol Hill.

The senators said they don’t want to see the country default but they aren’t willing to step in to stop it from happening.

Democrats put the pressure back on Republicans and said GOP opposition is putting American’s savings on the line.

“Let’s vote and end this today,” President Joe Biden said.

West Virginia Democrat Joe Manchin is calling on both sides to get the job done.

“Please, lead, lead, work together,” Manchin said on Wednesday.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell floated a short-term increase but Graham said he isn’t sure if he’s on board.

“I don’t know I gotta see how it’s structured, but I don’t see where that gets us much cause we’re right back in the same boat in December,” McConnell said.

The Treasury Department projects the US will reach the limit on Oct. 18.