Harvard President Claudine Gay will stay in her position, despite Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) demanding her resignation.

“This is a moral failure of Harvard’s leadership,” Stefanik said.

Last week, Gay, the president of MIT, and the former president of the University of Pennsylvania deflected questions from Stefanik about whether calling for the genocide of Jews breaks their colleges’ codes of conduct.

“Those university presidents made history by putting the most morally bankrupt testimony into the Congressional record and the world saw it,” Stefanik said.

On Tuesday, Harvard’s board released a statement saying Gay is “the right leader to help our community heal and to address the very serious societal issues we are facing.”

“Have failed to stand up for Jewish students on campus. It is unacceptable and it’s untenable,” Stefanik said.

House Republican Leader Rep. Steve Scalise (R-LA) says his party is leading the fight against antisemitism.

“We’ve exposed antisemitism, called it out for what it is and we will continue to do that as well,” Scalise said.

However, Democrats say some Republicans are exploiting antisemitism for political gain.

“We need to keep the politics out of this,” Rep. Pete Aguilar (D-CA) said.

Aguilar says fighting antisemitism should unite both parties.

“The distraction around questions and college presidents – that’s just Republicans trying to further divide us,” Aguilar said.

Aguilar says Congress should work to help Israel defeat Hamas and bring aid to the Palestinian people.