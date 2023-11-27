WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) – President Biden confirmed 4-year-old American hostage Abigail Idan made it to Israel, following 50 days in captivity.

He says so far, the deal is working.

“The proof is little Abigail.”

The president said hostages freed by Hamas are just the beginning.

“We will not stop working until every hostage is returned.”

Aid trucks continue to flow into Gaza under the protection of the cease-fire, including much-needed fuel.

President Biden says he hopes the pause in fighting will extend beyond Monday.

“For two purposes. To increase the assistance, get into Gaza civilians who need help and to facilitate the release of hostages.”

But Ohio Republican Mike Turner says the Biden administration should have pushed for American hostages to be released first.

“Especially since American aid is going into Gaza right now, into northern Gaza as part of the conditions that Hamas had.”

California Democrat Ro Khanna is calling for a lasting cease-fire.

“So, we need a real solution, and that needs to be a Palestinian state with an Israeli state.”