WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — Starting on Jan. 3, President Joe Biden will have to govern with a divided Congress.

While Democrats will maintain control of the Senate, Republicans are gearing up to control the House.

Current Minority Leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif. — who is jockeying for the speaker’s seat — is promising to play hard ball with Democrats on border security and federal spending.

“A month ago the American people voted for a new direction in Washington,” McCarthy said. “We can’t afford to continue spend the way the Democrats have.”

Rep. Tim Walberg, R-Mich., said he also supports plans to investigate the president’s son.

“America is weakened right now,” Walberg said. “If Hunter Biden used the prestige of having a father who was vice president to gain access in foreign governments … then we ought to know about that.”

But Democrats, who will remain in control of the Senate, call those investigations a waste of time.

“That is not what people want, that’s certainly not what people voted for in Michigan,” Sen. Debbie Stabenow, D-Mich., said.

Stabenow said the focus should be bipartisan legislation like the farm bill.

“It’s all of our food assistance programs … we are focused on helping farmers respond to the climate crisis, this has to get done,” she said.

Rep. Elissa Slotkin, D-Mich., said the bipartisan Problem Solvers Caucus is ready to find solutions.

“We’re hopeful that we’re going to play a really big role, because if Mr. McCarthy wants to quote, ‘play hard ball,’ he’s going to need a few moderate Democrats,” she said.

She’s hoping both sides come together to tackle the border, healthcare costs and competition with China.