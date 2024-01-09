WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — The top U.S. diplomat is on a mission in Israel to try to ease tensions and prevent widespread conflict in the region.

Despite bombings and ground operations intensifying this week, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the leaders he met with did agree on one thing: “Escalation is in no one’s interest.”

“We want this war to end as soon as possible,” Blinken added.

Blinken said his talks made progress Tuesday, particularly for northern Gaza, which Israeli forces have surrounded since October. He said the United Nations will now be able to assess when people could safely return, including searching for remaining explosives and testing the stability of infrastructure.

“As soon as conditions allow, we want to see people be able to move back to their homes,” he said.

Blinken stressed ultimately ending the war will require guaranteed security for Israelis and political rights for Palestinians.

“Hard choices need to be made in order to get there, but you can see that possibility,” he said.

Many protesters around the world are making it clear though they are tired of waiting, yelling, “Bring them [the Hamas hostages] home now!,” from outside Blinken’s meetings in Israel to chanting, “Ceasefire now!,” inside President Joe Biden’s remarks in South Carolina Monday.

“I’ve been quietly working with the Israeli government to get them to reduce and significantly get out of Gaza,” President Biden responded.

However, some members of Congress want to see a stronger response from the president, particularly when it comes to adversaries in the Middle East, like Iran.

“The best way we can help our friends is to restore our own credibility in the region,” said Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, (R-Ky).

Blinken plans to meet with Palestinian leaders Wednesday. This is his fourth trip to the Middle East since the Israel-Hamas war began.