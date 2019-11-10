Warren Second Baptist Church celebrates 103 years and veterans

During two masses on Sunday, members reflected on the church's history and recognized veterans

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – On Sunday, the Second Baptist Church celebrated 103 years in the Mahoning Valley.

During two masses on Sunday, members reflected on the church’s history and discussed the future.

With Veterans Day on Monday, the church also recognized members who served.

Pastor Todd Johnson believes that in order to have a clear view of where you’re going, you have to know where you come from.

“So, it’s not something to just look back on like, hey, look at what they did, but it’s how do we jump into the stream and how do we move forward with the strength and inspiration of what they did,” said Pastor Johnson.

The Second Baptist Church is the oldest black baptist church still standing in Trumbull County.

In 1916, the church was founded by black families from the south who came to Ohio for industry.

One member of the church, Samuel Curry, has belonged to the Second Baptist Church for 48 years. Because Veterans Day is on Monday, his church celebrated both the church’s rich history and veterans, which Curry holds dear.

“Oh, I think it’s beautiful because a lot of them sacrificed their lives. I was fortunate enough to come home with all my limbs,” said Curry.

Jesse Jones is another member of the church who’s uncle is a U.S. Marine currently stationed in Japan. Jones made t-shirts so everyone has a reminder.

“This is the shirt. We’re just honoring him with his name, Johnson, and we have the dog tags,” said Jones.

The church community’s goal is to make sure all generations understand the value of service.