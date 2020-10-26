Warren police searching for missing man

Paul Chismark, 86, left on foot from East Market in Warren at 9:30 p.m. Sunday night and has failed to returned

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – A Missing Adult Alert has been issued by the Warren Police Department for a missing man.

Paul Chismark, 86, left on foot from East Market in Warren at 9:30 p.m. Sunday night and has failed to returned.

The alert has been issued for Youngstown, including Columbiana, Mahoning and Trumbull counties.

Chismark suffers from Dementia. He was last seen wearing red Cleveland Indians pajamas and walking around with a walker.

If you see him, call 911 or 1-866-693-9171 to be transferred directly to the investigating law enforcement agency or to hear the alert information.