Warren native distributes bags and care items to children

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – A Warren native returned home to give back to her community.

Sonya Brown, who now lives in Alabama, returns to Warren to help children in need.

She set up distribution on Saturday with a U-Haul attached to her car. She buys book bags, personal care items and clothing with her own money.

Last year, they brought 50 bags to give away. This year, she has 250 bags.

“God put it in my heart to do and I just have a love for it. I love to do it, I love serving people,” Brown said. “I would like to see it grow more and more, and maybe even do a date for hunger of the city, just food for the city for people that’s in need.”

Sonya works with her family and local ministry to distribute the bags. The purpose is to make sure children go back to school in good spirits.