Warren house fire appears to be arson, investigators say

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – Investigators say a house fire in Warren Wednesday evening appears to be arson.

The fire started just before 6 p.m. in the 1100 block of Palmyra Rd.

When police officers got there, no one was still in the house.

A man they talked to said he was in the living room with two children earlier when he walked into the kitchen and saw flames outside of the kitchen window.

He grabbed the kids and ran out of the house, according to a police report.

Police talked to another person who lives there, and she said this is the second house fire she’s had.

The assistant fire chief told police the fire seems to have started outside of the home.