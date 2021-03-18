Warren detectives team with CrimeStoppers to solve 2 homicides

Witnesses are needed to come forward in both the murders of Joshua Wilson and Kyree Jones

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – Detectives in Warren have teamed with the Youngstown CrimeStoppers, hoping it leads to information that could make arrests in two homicides.

“We don’t stop investigating homicides,” said Det. Wayne Mackey, Warren Police Department.

Mackey and Warren Det. John Greaver say they need witnesses to come forward in both the murders of Joshua Wilson and Kyree Jones.

“We need their help. Somebody knows something somewhere,” Greaver said.

Wilson was shot numerous times at the end of a driveway on Maryland Street NE on Sept. 22, 2020.

“We’ve got information but we just need more to make an arrest,” Greaver said.

Jones was found shot in the head inside a duplex on Forest Street NW on Jan. 30, 2021.

“This is a case where we have a lot of names, we believe we know who’s involved. What we’re trying to do now is get forensics together and find some witnesses who are willing to talk,” Mackey said.

But getting witnesses to come forward has been a challenge, which is why detectives are teaming up with CrimeStoppers. They hope the partnership will generate the information needed to make arrests in both cases.

“The citizens of Warren are tired. They’re tired of this epidemic we have of young men shooting young men. If you want to change the environment and you want to change what’s going on, we need people to step up,” Mackey said.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 330-746-CLUE (2583).

A $5,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest in each case.