Warren council unanimously votes to support efforts to ‘Save Our Scrappers’

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Major League Baseball is looking to cut 40 Minor League teams across the country, one of which is the Mahoning Valley Scrappers.

Warren City Council passed a resolution Wednesday night that offers their “full and unconditional support of retaining the Mahoning Valley Scrappers.”

The resolution also gives their support to the other teams across the country that are in jeopardy.

Scrappers General Manager Jordan Taylor announced his gratitude for the resolution and that they are not giving up on the fight.

“We want to let everyone know on behalf of the Scrappers organization, we are doing everything we can to ensure that this team is staying here. We want to be a part of this community for years and years to come,” he said.

“It’s important that we give the Scrappers everything we got. It’s not right that Major League Baseball is trying to do this,” one community member said at the meeting.

The Scrappers will still have a 2020 season.

If they were to be cut, it would not be until 2021.