Warren Civic’s Gatlin Brothers, Divas 3 concerts postponed

The concerts were canceled due to COVID-19

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – The Gatlin Brothers and Divas 3 concerts scheduled in Warren are postponed.

The Warren Civic Music Association announced Monday that both the Divas 3, scheduled for March 23, and the Gatlin Brothers, scheduled for April 20, are postponed.

Warren Civic Music and Packard Music/JAC will continue to monitor the situation and work with the Warren City Health Department to determine when to reschedule.

All purchased tickets for the original dates will be honored on the new date.

