Warrant arrest in Kinsman leads to brief stand-off; suspect accused of punching police dog

Investigators say Michael Brickner punched a K-9 and then tried to stab the dog

KINSMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A warrant arrest in Kinsman led to a brief stand-off on Saturday.

Trumbull County Sheriff’s deputies were initially called to assist Kinsman police to serve a warrant on Michael Bricker, 40, who was wanted on a felony sex charge out of Mississippi. Investigators said when they arrived at the home in the 6600 block of Elm St., they were told by Brickner’s brother, 36-year-old John Waybright, that Brickner was not there.

Investigators later received a call from Waybright’s wife that her children heard movement coming from the crawl space in the basement, and she believed that Brickner was hiding there. They returned to the scene and arrested Waybright after he admitted that Brickner was in the home, according to a report.

Investigators say Brickner was found laying down on his stomach at the back of the crawl space. He refused to come out and said if he moved, there would be a “bang,” according to the report. When asked to clarify, investigators said Brickner told them that he had a live grenade under his body and he had pulled the pin out of it.

Police and deputies cleared the scene but said as they were standing outside of the basement, they could hear a loud thump and saw that Brickner was standing at the bottom of the basement stairs. He was held at gunpoint and eventually hit with a Taser after he continued to walk toward officers, according to the report.

Investigators said the Taser had little effect on Brickner, so they sent a K-9 down to get him. They reported that Brickner punched the dog, but the dog was able to bite down on his hand.

At one point, police report that Brickner tried to stab the dog but dropped the sharp woodworking object after being threatened at gunpoint.

A deputy then hit Brickner with a Taser again, causing him to fall to the ground, where he was taken into custody.

In addition to his warrant, Brickner is now charged with aggravated assault on a police officer and resisting arrest, both felonies.

Waybright faces a charge of obstructing justice.