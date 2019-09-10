Wandering child leads officers to dirty home, Warren police say

Police said a small girl was sleeping with bugs on her in a back room

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – Trumbull County Children Services is investigating after a child was found in the middle of a street late Monday night in Warren.

Warren police were sent to Charles Avenue around 10:30 p.m. after someone found a 5-year-old girl walking alone in the road.

Police said the girl was holding a locked cell phone and didn’t know where she was or how to get home.

After managing to find the girl’s house, police said there were four other young children and a teenager inside. They said the door was unlocked and open.

Police said a small girl was sleeping with bugs on her in a back room, and a toddler was asleep in an upstairs crib.

In another room, police said a 14-year-old boy was playing video games with two other children. The boy told police he was unsure of how many children stayed in the home and was unable to call his mother.

According to a police report, there was old food, bugs and filth throughout the house along with several cats, kittens and feces in the kitchen.

Children Services Executive Director Tim Schaffner said in cases like this, oftentimes they come up with a safety plan and place children with a relative.

“While we look into exactly what went on, whether, you know, the parent was being responsible and a mistake was made or really wasn’t providing supervision for kids. So we’re gonna work with the family,” he said.

Police said while they were at the house two adults showed up and were advised that charges may be filed.